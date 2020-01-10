Public suggest jobs for Harry and Meghan after 'stepping back' announcement

Since Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced plans Wednesday to step back from their role as senior members of the royal family, in the resulting swirl of social media attention there have been various tongue-in-cheek job offers for the royal couple to consider.

The Surrey Police in the United Kingdom tweeted to say that the force was recruiting.

The Daily Show also tweeted out a potential — if not entirely serious — job prospect for the couple. It stated that applicants must be “very good at waving.”

Many in Meghan’s Twitter fan base pointed out that she could play herself in Netflix’s “The Crown,” given her acting career. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, excited by this prospect, promptly offered her directorial services.

Netflix aired the third season of the historical drama last year, covering the period from 1964 to 1997 — there are currently no released plans to take it all the way to the present day.

Scott Dunlop, the television mogul behind the “Real Housewives” franchise, told MarketWatch he would be happy to “broker the deal” should Harry and Meghan want to launch their own reality TV show.“They’ve got lightning in a bottle,” he said. “They’re a branding machine.”

Andy Cohen, co-producer of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” invited Meghan, who is a California native, to take part in the show in a comment on their Instagram statement Wednesday. “Open invite for The Duchess to join #RHOBH!!!” he wrote.

The Instagram account for Bravo, which makes the show, chimed in: “Meghan Markle tagline suggestion: Beverly Hills is full of diamonds, but I’m the crown jewel.”

At the moment, 5 percent of the couple’s’ income comes from the British state in the form of the “Sovereign Grant,” according to their website, with the rest coming from Prince Charles, Harry’s father, via the Duchy of Cornwall. The couple claim their travel costs will continue to be met privately.

The impending separation from the grant means the couple would eventually be free to pursue book deals, TV deals, public speaking, fashion and brand partnerships.