Russian warship 'aggressively approached' U.S. destroyer in Arabian sea, Navy says

A Russian naval ship “aggressively approached” a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, in a dangerous near-collision, authorities said Friday.

The Russian craft eventually turned aside and avoided the USS Farragut, according to the U.S. Navy.

“On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship,” the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees naval operations in the Middle East, said in a statement.

The “Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road,” the Navy statement continued.

“The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another. While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision. The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner.”

This is the second near-collision between Russian and American warships in the past seven months.

The prior incident happened June 7 when a Russian ship came about 50 to 100 feet of the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea, officials said.

The Chancellorsville had to “execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision,” according to the U.S. 7th Fleet.

The Russian military accused the Chancellorsville of suddenly changing course and crossing into the path of their ship, named the Admiral Vinogradov.