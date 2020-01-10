Strong storms on the way this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A very active weather pattern will give us the chance for a few strong to potentially severe storms as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening.

TODAY.

After a much warmer start to the day compared to the past couple of mornings, we will continue to stay on the warm side of things this afternoon. Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will be topping out in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s across the area. Off and on isolated showers will be present throughout the day. Temperatures tonight stay warm under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Our average HIGH temperature this time of year is 57°.

WEEKEND.

All eyes are fixated on a cold front that will bring the chance for strong to potentially severe storms to Middle Georgia later on Saturday and into early Sunday. As of 5 am on Friday, January 10, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of Middle Georgia in a Slight (level 2/5) risk area for severe weather. Over the past several days, we have continued to fine tune the forecast, and the latest high resolution model data brings the brunt of the storms into Middle Georgia after sunset. Right now, and the forecast will continue to be tweaked as the event evolves, our time frame for severe weather looks to be from 7 pm on Saturday night until 3 am on Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and the potential for isolated tornadoes all exist. Make sure you are staying weather aware.

As we head into Sunday, the cold front will begin to lift to the north as a warm front which will set us up for another day of wet weather. No severe weather is expected on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK.

We stay stuck in a wet weather pattern through late next week. Off and on showers will continue all throughout the work week. Temperatures are going to continue to run in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

