Two Middle Georgia athletes declare for NFL Draft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Middle Georgia athletes decided to forego their senior seasons, and enter the NFL Draft.

Former Houston County High School and UGA quarterback, Jake Fromm, and former Stratford Academy and Wisconsin Badger, Quintez Cephus, made headlines this week after announcing on social media they’re entering the draft.

Fromm’s accolades are: All American, Player of the Year, and starring on the Netflix series “QB1” in high school, to taking the Bulldogs to a National Championship appearance.

Former coach Von Lassiter says Fromm has always remained humbled.

“The way it was on Netflix, none of that was portrayed any differently than his normal life. He’s a down to earth kid and is consistent. He’s the same person he is every day,” Lassiter said.

Cephus’ former coach says he brought a spotlight to Stratford. However, Cephus also overcame accusations of sexual assault at Wisconsin, that were later dropped.

“He’s overcome a lot of adversity. It’s been a tough road, but I think through it all his personality, character, and talent has all shown through and I think hes positioned himself really well for the upcoming draft,” former coach Mark Farriba said.

Both standout athletes have made their communities proud.

“All those things he did at Houston County were huge for that part of the city. It had been awhile since Houston County was good at football,” Lassiter said.

“I’ve never seen him in a situation that was too big for him and I’ve always seen him in those biggest situations be at his best,” Farriba said.

Both coaches say they plan to keep pictures up of the players, and will hang their jerseys up, too.

The draft is April 23rd through the 25th.