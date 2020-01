MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A local bar and music venue in Downtown Macon was evacuated Saturday night after lightning struck the building.

A bartender on shift says there were around 5 customers in the bar when lightning struck the roof of Grant’s Lounge.

- Advertisement -

The powerful bolt started a small fire, but also knocked some bricks from the roof and broke a few windows near the strike.

The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.