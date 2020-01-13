Day 1 of 2020 legislative session, bills expected to impact Middle Georgia

Day one of 2020 legislative session: What bills will impact Middle Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia lawmakers returned to the state capital Monday for the 2020 Legislative Session.

Macon Rep. Dale Washburn says 2020 hot button bills include casino gambling and rural healthcare.

Macon-Bibb lawmakers will also retry approval for an OLOST (local optional sales tax). Washburn says if Macon-Bibb has an OLOST, it can fund first responders salaries.

Stay with 41NBC to see what bills will impact Middle Georgia.