Day 1 of 2020 legislative session, bills expected to impact Middle Georgia

Day one of 2020 legislative session: What bills will impact Middle Georgia
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia lawmakers returned to the state capital Monday for the 2020 Legislative Session.
Macon Rep. Dale Washburn says 2020 hot button bills include casino gambling and rural healthcare.
Macon-Bibb lawmakers will also retry approval for an OLOST (local optional sales tax). Washburn says if Macon-Bibb has an OLOST, it can fund first responders salaries.
