Man shot in leg after fight breaks out in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on Sunday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on the corner of Leaf Street and Applewood Street just after 5 p.m. Deputies say that’s where a fight broke out and someone began shooting. The 39 year old man was shot in the right leg. The man was driven to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon by a friend.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man is in stable condition. Deputies are looking for the person who shot him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.