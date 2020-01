MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Man shot in leg after a fight breaks out in East Macon: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/13/344886/

Bar and lounge in Macon catches fire, lightning is the cause: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/11/grants-lounge-struck-lightning-building-evacuated/

- Advertisement -

41NBC Accuweather Forecast: https://41nbc.com/2020/01/13/rain-is-here-to-stay/