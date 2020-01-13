Medical Monday: Tips to quit smoking and sticking with it

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more people in the United States are addicted to nicotine than to any other drug. Quitting smoking is not only a popular new year’s resolution, but it’s one that could have a great affect on your health.

Sally Waldorf, a nurse with Medical Center Navicent Health, visited Daybreak to share some tips on how to quit and stick with the decision.

The Medical Center offers a free stop smoking class. You can call (478)633-8537 for more information. There’s also the Georgia Tobacco Quit Line, that provides free and confidential, professional tobacco cessation counseling services. The number is 1-877-270-7867.

Click on the video to hear Waldorf’s tips.