Man sends meth in Christmas card to Bibb County Jail inmate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man faces multiple charges after he tried to mail a Christmas card with drugs to an inmate. The incident happened on Dec. 20.

Authorities say Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies “intercepted a letter going to an inmate that contained drugs.”

Deputies found a Christmas card containing Methamphetamine and Suboxone. The mailing also contained a letter addressed to 40-year-old Mary Beth Odom.

Investigators received a tip-off that 40-year-old Timothy Lee Snow was selling drugs and sent the letter to Odom.

Authorities followed Snow on Jan. 9 around 1 p.m. as he left his residence on Pendleton Court. Investigators were in the process of signing a search warrant for his residence along with arrest warrants.

Investigators say that Odom instructed Snow by phone on how to “put the meth in the card and send it to her inside the jail.”

Authorities took Snow into custody without incident.

During the search, investigators found the following on Snow:

Methamphetamine

Xanax

a revolver gun

During the search of his residence, investigators also found:

more Methamphetamine

Suboxone

Marijuana

Steroids

packing material

a 12-gauge shotgun

a 22-caliber rifle

The charges

Deputies took Snow to the Bibb County Jail and charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

(2) counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule III, Iv or V Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Use of Communications Facilities in Drug Transaction

Giving Inmates Liquor, Drugs, Weapons, Telecommunications Device, ETC, Without Consent of Warden.

Authorities have set no bond for him at this time.

Deputies charged Odom — already detained in the Bibb County Jail — with the following:

Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act

Attempt to Commit Offense Pertaining to Possess of Drugs, Weapons, Alcohol by Inmates

Use of Communications Facilities in Drug Transaction

Authorities also have set no bond for her at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any additional information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.