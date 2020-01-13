Fort Valley State University introduces new head football coach

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University introduced new head football coach Maurice Flowers Friday afternoon.

FVSU hired Flowers in December as he brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to the program.

He’s held jobs at the following schools:

Fayetteville State University

Miles College

Mississippi Valley State University

Shaw University

Flowers served as the offensive coordinator at Fayetteville State in 2017 and 2019. In both years, he led the team to CIAA South Division titles and the CIAA championship.

In coach Flowers’ 2015 season at Miles College, he led the squad to the SIAC Championship.

Maurice Flowers speaks

Here’s coach Flowers on his new gig.

“This is a great opportunity because it’s not like we’re rebuilding,” said Flowers. “We’re not coming into a program that’s 0-10, 1-9 and things like that. We’re 6-4, and we’ve got guys that are hungry, and ready to go compete for a championship.

“So, that’s what we’re going to do. One of our models is going to be everything, every day, and we’re going to work everything every day toward a championship.”