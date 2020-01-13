Georgia Power opens first floodgate at Sinclair Dam

Baldwin County, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to heavy rain over the past several days and rising water levels, the Georgia Power has opened it’s first floodgate at Sinclair Dam.

According to a Facebook post by the Milledgeville-Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Power has opened one floodgate at Sinclair Dam to relieve rising water levels upstream.

At full pool, Lake Sinclair checks in at 340′. The most recent observation shows the water level at 339.70′.

Due to rising water levels downstream due to the dam release, the Oconee Greenway is closed until further notice.