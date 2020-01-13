Bibb investigators need help identifying KFC robbers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying suspects who robbed a KFC restaurant at gunpoint.
Investigators say the incident happened at the KFC restaurant at 844 Shurling Drive on Jan. 9. Authorities say the suspects stole a silver Apple iPhone 10 from a delivery person.
Suspect descriptions
- Suspect #1
- Stands between 5’7 and 5’8
- Weighs between 130 and 140 lbs
- Last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with white drawstrings, dark pants
- Has facial hair
- Possessed a silver/black gun
- Suspect #2
- Stands between 5’10 and 6’0
- Weighs between 180 and 200 lbs
- Last seen wearing a dark-blue pullover with dark pants and a black sock hat pulled over his eyes and possibly sunglasses
- • Suspect #3
- Stands between 5’6 and 5’7
- Weighs between 130 and140 lbs
- Last seen wearing all black with his shirt pulled up over his head
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident or know the identity of those in the picture, call Investigator Robbie Parks with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 803-2446.
You can also call Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.