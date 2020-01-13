MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in stable condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health after being hit by a car Monday afternoon.

Bibb County deputies say 52-year-old Wallace Lewis Faulkner was crossing Pio Nono Avenue just before 5 p.m. when he was hit by a Toyota Avalon driven by 72-year-old Dawood Ishaq of Macon.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say Ishaq tried to avoid the collision.

No one else was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any additional information.