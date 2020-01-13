Moonstruck Japanese billionaire wants to find romantic partner for lunar voyage

A Japanese billionaire, hoping to be over the moon in love, is seeking a romantic partner for an upcoming lunar adventure.

Eccentric fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa, 44, launched his far-out personal ad on Sunday by asking, “Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?”

“He has a long-held dream of going into space,” according to Maezawa’s ad. “He wants to visit such a special place together with a special someone. Through serious one-on-one planned matchmaking. Maezawa looks to find his life partner.”

Maezawa, founder and CEO of Japanese fashion retailer Zozo, was picked by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to be the first private passenger to fly around the moon on a mission the company has planned for 2023.

Maezawa listed five somewhat esoteric qualifications for this moonstruck romance: She must be at least 20, have an “always positive” personality, is fully “interested in going into space,” looking to “enjoy life to the fullest” and most of all, “someone who wishes for world peace.”

The businessman hopes to find someone he can worship and adore for this lunar journey by the end of March.

Earlier this month, Maezawa made news when he announced he was giving away $9 million to his Twitter followers in what he says is a “social experiment” to see if the payment boosts their happiness.

Maezawa will give 1 million yen — about $9,000 each — to 1,000 followers selected at random from those who retweeted a Jan. 1 post, with the impact of the money to be tracked through regular surveys.

“It’s a serious social experiment,” said Maezawa on YouTube, adding he hopes to attract interest from academics and economists.