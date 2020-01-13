Rain is here to stay

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As a stalled out frontal boundary sits across the state of Georgia over the next couple of days, our rain chances will stay isolated.

TODAY.

The cold front that passed through the area on Saturday has stalled out and transitioned into a stationary boundary that is currently sitting just to our north. This front will act as a forcing mechanism for showers and a few thunderstorms as we head into this afternoon. Temperatures are going to continue to be warm as we head into the next handful of days. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will be topping out in the middle 70’s which is nearly 20° above our average high of 57° for this time of year. The daily high temperature record of 78° could be in jeopardy of being tied or potentially broken this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 60’s. Expect areas of patchy dense fog as well.

TOMORROW.

We are going to hit the repeat button for Tuesday while the stationary front lifts further away to the north. Unseasonably warm temperatures and isolated showers will continue into the second day of the work week.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Rain chances will diminish slightly as we head throughout the work week. By Saturday, scattered showers and a few storms are back in the forecast. Above average warmth is expected through the next week before we turn to more seasonal temperatures next week.

