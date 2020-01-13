More rain and storms possible Tuesday

After a stormy weekend all around Middle Georgia, much of the area is stuck in patchy fog this Monday evening. Fog is likely to lower visibility through tomorrow morning.



Tomorrow morning will mostly be dominated by the fog, but rain is back by the afternoon. A line of showers and storms is forecast to push into Middle Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but we can’t rule out a few storms becoming strong.



Temperatures through the first half of the week stay well above normal for this time of year. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. As we head into the weekend we will see increased showers chances starting Friday night.



By Saturday a strong cold front will bring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to Middle Georgia. Behind this front we will see the return of winter. Clear skies return by Sunday as temperatures fall back into the 50’s and 40’s with lows in the 30’s.