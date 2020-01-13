Skeletal remains found in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating skeletal remains that were found Monday, in the woods near the corner of Cynthia Avenue and Fifth Street.

Deputies were called out to the area just before 5 p.m, regarding the remains being located by a homeless person setting up his tent. At this time there is no identification for the remains. The skeletal remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to determine who they are, and what happened to them.