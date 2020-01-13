Storms leave behind impact on Middle GA communities

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Due to heavy rain and storms over the past several days, first responders across Middle Georgia are working to return things to normal.

Grants lounge in Downtown Macon was evacuated Saturday after lightning struck the building.

- Advertisement -

Bibb County Fire Department Chief Marvin Riggins says, “it damaged the wall on the upper-level floor and caused fire damage to a car at the same time.”

Floodgates at Sinclair Dam

Monday morning, Georgia Power opened four floodgates at Sinclair Dam to relieve rising water levels upstream in Baldwin County.

As a result, the Oconee River water-level downstream in Milledgeville is already running higher than forecast.

EMA Director Wayne Johnson says levels can continue to go up. This can cause minor flooding along the river.

“We don’t anticipate it affecting any businesses, maybe some homeowners that are in the low-line areas,” Johnson said. “I spoke with Public Works and they are going to monitor roads that are known for flooding.”

Impact To Macon Business & Milledgeville Park

According to the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, the building has some damage at the top, but no injuries were reported.