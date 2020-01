MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re a fan of the classic pastrami on rye, here’s another reason to enjoy one. Tuesday, January 14th is National Hot Pastrami Day.

Will Stilley and Will McComb, from Firehouse Subs, visited Daybreak to make a fan favorite, the Pastrami Reuben sub. The sandwich is available at Firehouse Subs locations for the next few months.

- Advertisement -

Click on the video to see how its made.