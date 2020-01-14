Bibb County Elementary School teacher arrested for being aggressive with students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An elementary school teacher in Bibb County has been arrested. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher was aggressive with two students.

53 year old Roger Clark was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of simple battery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clark is a teacher at L.H. Williams Elementary School in Macon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, January 8th, Clark “aggressively snatched” a 7 year old student from his desk and held the student against the wall. Clark then shoved the student to the ground. Clark carried another 7 year old student by his arms and held him against the wall. He also shoved this student to the ground.

Clark is in Bibb County Jail. He has a bond set at $1,300.

We reached out to the Bibb County School District for comment on Clark’s arrest. We will let you know if we hear back.