Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in stable condition at the hospital after Bibb County deputies say he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle Tuesday night.

Deputies say it happened just after 7:30 in a south bound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

The driver of a Saturn LW200 told deputies she didn’t see 40-year-old Cornelle Stephens on his bicycle until it was too late.

Stephens was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.

No charges have been filed.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.