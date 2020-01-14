Classes canceled in Twiggs County, water boil advisory for Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County School District canceled classes Tuesday, after being alerted of a water main break.

Superintendent Elgin Dixon says that it was not a water main break, but the district is without water.

According to the city of Jeffersonville, an electrical shortage Monday night caused the automated system to malfunction.

“We will not be able to reopen school within 24 hours of the water being tested as a result of being in contact with the local health department,” Dixon said. “We have to have a plan put in place with the health department.”

The city is asking residents and businesses to boil water until Thursday.