East Macon shooting leaves one man injured

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident that left a 30-year-old man shot in east Macon.

Authorities say the aggravated assault incident happened in the 700 block of Smith Street around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies say the victim was in a Toyota Camry when an argument started. During the argument, an unknown man shot the victim in the right arm.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health. The hospital lists him in stable condition at this time.

No one reported any other injuries during this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.