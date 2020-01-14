MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A huge donation is on the way for Coliseum hospital in Macon.

A Houston County couple is donating a cuddle cot. It’s a cooling system that preserves a stillborn infant, allowing families to spend more time with their baby.

Kendall and Andy Reid, the couple behind the donation, lost two infants and wanted to share their story to help other families during their time of need.

41NBC had a chance to hear from them Monday.

“Devastating,” said Kendall Reid. “We didn’t get a lot of time with either one of them and we realized that time was priceless in situations like ours. So not only do we want to give that time to other families like our own we also want to know that our children weren’t here for nothing that they had a purpose, and that they’re fulfilling that purpose. ”

The Reid’s are donating the equipment through a charity called Ashlie’s embrace.