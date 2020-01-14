Macon soccer player heads to Australia to assist with fires

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —With millions of animals dead and thousands of homes destroyed, Macon resident Ryan Brose, will head to the capitol of Australia to help fight wildfires that have been burning since July.

“I signed a professional contract for soccer over there to play with Monaro Panthers,” said Brose.

That’s how Brose efforts began, his love for soccer. He says after seeing his friends in Australia post videos of the devastation, that fueled him even more.

“That kind of drew me to Australia,” shared Brose.

Brose and his teammates will assist the country’s nature reserve by cutting out trenches to prevent the fire from spreading. They will also give back to the firefighters

“Donations, water, bottles, food,” said Brose.

When people like Shirley Kitchings, Brose’s former English teacher at Tattnal Square Academy, heard he was leaving, she says she wasn’t surprised.

“Well that’s just Ryan I think,” shared Kitchings.”You know he is one of those did always gives back he puts 100% with whatever he does.”

Lynne Adams, another one of his former teachers, says she wishes him well.

“I just hope that he will heed any kind of warnings and be safe and always aware of what’s going on around him.”

Brose said that it was a dream to go to Australia for soccer, but now it has become greater than that.