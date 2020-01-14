Man riding bike hit by car in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man riding his bike in downtown Macon was hit by a car Tuesday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 7:30.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Cornelle Stephens, was riding his bike on MLK Jr. Blvd when he was hit from behind. The driver told deputies that she did not see him until it was too late to avoid hitting him.

Stephens was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health and is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.