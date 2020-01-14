Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 6-10

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 6 and Friday, January 10. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Old Tyme

451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Georgia Military College (Food Service)

201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Captain D’s

2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Brown-Stetson-Sanford Sanford House

601 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Cook Out

1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Tansanville Sport Bar (Food Service)

120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Subway

1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Bibb County:

Tea Party Time Catering

3728 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering

891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

KFC

3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Waffle House

4094 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Francar’s

1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custard

6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Papa John’s

4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Popeye’s

3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)

1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Shiloh Center/Edward’s Catering (Food Service)

3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Saleem’s Fish Supreme

2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Texas Roadhouse

5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Bearfoot Tavern

468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Hot Wings Plus

3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved score from previous day; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar (Food Service)

428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats

5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Krystal

3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Waffle House

5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Gold Cup Bowling (Food Service)

3720 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Kona Ice

80 SWEET BAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Hot Wings Plus

3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Inspection Score: 62 (improved score following day; see above)

Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Fing Town I

950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Panera Bread

181 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)

222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Ice Bar & Grill (Food Service)

3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

American Faves and Mo

2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

S&S Cafeteria

3724 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Guitarras on the Way

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Ricky’s Taco Shop

518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Popeye’s

742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

KFC

844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Golden Corral

4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

IHOP

165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

American Faves & Mo

2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

3 Countries

195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Guitarras Mexican Grill

157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Sake Hibachi and Sushi

121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Domino’s

4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Bleckley County:

Pizza Hut

140 SW DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

McDonald’s

113 NORTH 2ND ST BLDG COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Snow’s Asian Grill

125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Houston County:

Nu-Way Weiners

1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Wendy’s

1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Del Taco

2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Roco’s

715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill

794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)

215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Big Picture Burgers

1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Panda Express

2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

My Father’s Place

2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Top China

1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Domino’s Pizza

2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Burger King

201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Dairy Queen

353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)

1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Hampton Inn – Perry (Food Service)

102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Tacos & More

1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Pizza Hut

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Arby’s

103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Fazoli’s

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233

233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – #2

738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Domino’s

2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant

109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Popeye’s

1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Wing Stop

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Your Pie

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Arby’s

1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Bojangles

495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Domino’s

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Long John Silver’s

2000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

VFW Post 6605 Lounge (Food Service)

1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Taco Bell

1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

S Deli & Wings

520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Five Guys

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Jones County:

Jalepenos

4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Laurens County:

Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro

107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)

212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Huddle House

1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE D DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Macon County:

Josie’s Restaurant

154 SPAULDING AVE MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)

521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Ooh La La Catering

1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Peach County:

Arby’s

2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Central Kitchen

140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Georgia Bob’s

140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Zaxby’s

2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Captain D’s

301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Zaxby’s

400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Little Caesar’s

245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Putnam County:

Pizza Hut

815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Putnam County High School (Food Service)

300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Taylor County:

Ms. Julia’s

247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Twiggs County:

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)

878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)

12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Upson County:

The Country Cupboard & Deli

603 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Subway

855 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Washington County:

The Dairy Lane – Mobile Unit

839 S. HARRIS ST. SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant

123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Twin City Country Club (Food Service)

1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Wendy’s

611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)

610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)

71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Helen’s Kitchen

215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020