Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 6-10

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 6 and Friday, January 10.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Georgia Military College (Food Service)
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Brown-Stetson-Sanford Sanford House
601 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Cook Out
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Tansanville Sport Bar (Food Service)
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Bibb County:
Tea Party Time Catering
3728 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Waffle House
4094 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Francar’s
1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Popeye’s
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)
1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Shiloh Center/Edward’s Catering (Food Service)
3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Saleem’s Fish Supreme
2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Bearfoot Tavern
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved score from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Lazy Susan Tapas Bar (Food Service)
428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats
5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Krystal
3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Gold Cup Bowling (Food Service)
3720 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Kona Ice
80 SWEET BAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 62 (improved score following day; see above)
Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Ice Bar & Grill (Food Service)
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
American Faves and Mo
2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
S&S Cafeteria
3724 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Guitarras on the Way
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Ricky’s Taco Shop
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Popeye’s
742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
KFC
844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
American Faves & Mo
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
3 Countries
195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Guitarras Mexican Grill
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Sake Hibachi and Sushi
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Domino’s
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Bleckley County:
Pizza Hut
140 SW DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
McDonald’s
113 NORTH 2ND ST BLDG COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Snow’s Asian Grill
125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Houston County:
Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Roco’s
715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Hampton Inn – Perry (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Pizza Hut
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Salsa’s Mexican Grill – #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Domino’s
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Long John Silver’s
2000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
VFW Post 6605 Lounge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Taco Bell
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Five Guys
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Jones County:
Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Laurens County:
Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro
107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)
212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Huddle House
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE D DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Macon County:
Josie’s Restaurant
154 SPAULDING AVE MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Monroe County:
Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Ooh La La Catering
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Peach County:
Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Little Caesar’s
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Putnam County:
Pizza Hut
815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Taylor County:
Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Twiggs County:
Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Upson County:
The Country Cupboard & Deli
603 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Subway
855 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Washington County:
The Dairy Lane – Mobile Unit
839 S. HARRIS ST. SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020
The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020
Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Twin City Country Club (Food Service)
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020
Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)
610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020
Wheeler County:
Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020
Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020