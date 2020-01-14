Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 6-10

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 6 and Friday, January 10. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Old Tyme
451 W MONTGOMERY ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Georgia Military College (Food Service)
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Captain D’s
2590 B NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Brown-Stetson-Sanford Sanford House
601 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Cook Out
1893 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Tansanville Sport Bar (Food Service)
120 W GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Subway
1829 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Bibb County:

Tea Party Time Catering
3728 JONES RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Fincher’s Barbecue & Catering
891 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

KFC
3837 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Waffle House
4094 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Francar’s
1365 LINDEN AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Freddy’s Frozen Custard
6239 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Papa John’s
4590 BILLY WILLIAMSON DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Popeye’s
3246 MERCER UNIV DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Billy’s Clubhouse (Food Service)
1580 FOREST HILL RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Shiloh Center/Edward’s Catering (Food Service)
3617 MASSEYVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Saleem’s Fish Supreme
2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Texas Roadhouse
5080 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Bearfoot Tavern
468 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved score from previous day; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Lazy Susan Tapas Bar (Food Service)
428 SECOND ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Jayden Shaved Ice & Treats
5394 BLOOMFIELD RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Krystal
3650 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Waffle House
5146 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Gold Cup Bowling (Food Service)
3720 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 77
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Kona Ice
80 SWEET BAY RD KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Hot Wings Plus
3479 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 62 (improved score following day; see above)
Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Fing Town I
950 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Al Sihah Shrine Park (Food Service)
222 MECCA DR MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
2909 JEFFERSONVILLE DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Ice Bar & Grill (Food Service)
3464 WILLIAMSON RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

American Faves and Mo
2420 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

S&S Cafeteria
3724 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Guitarras on the Way
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack
1625 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Ricky’s Taco Shop
518 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Popeye’s
742 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

KFC
844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

IHOP
165 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

American Faves & Mo
2983 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

3 Countries
195 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Guitarras Mexican Grill
157 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Sake Hibachi and Sushi
121 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 209 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Domino’s
4682 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Bleckley County:

Pizza Hut
140 SW DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

McDonald’s
113 NORTH 2ND ST BLDG COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Snow’s Asian Grill
125 N 2ND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Houston County:

Nu-Way Weiners
1762 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Wendy’s
1295 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Del Taco
2768 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Roco’s
715 B HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Moe’s Southwest Grill
794 HWY 96 STE 206 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Quality Inn & Suites (Food Service)
215 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Big Picture Burgers
1114 HWY 96 STE D-2 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Panda Express
2743 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

My Father’s Place
2507 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Top China
1114 HIGHWAY 96 STE D-7 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Dairy Queen
353 GENERAL COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Gold Cup Bowling Center (Food Service)
1041 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Hampton Inn – Perry (Food Service)
102 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Tacos & More
1238 HOUSTON LAKE RD STE 7 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Pizza Hut
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Shane’s Rib Shack
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE H – I PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Fazoli’s
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Salsa’s Mexican Grill – #2
738 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Domino’s
2278 MOODY RD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant
109 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Popeye’s
1508 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Wing Stop
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 200 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Your Pie
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 700 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
2764 WATSON BLVD STE 500 CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Arby’s
1406 SAM NUNN BLVD STE A PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Bojangles
495 BOOTH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Domino’s
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Long John Silver’s
2000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

VFW Post 6605 Lounge (Food Service)
1011 CORDER RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Taco Bell
1340 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

S Deli & Wings
520 GEN. COURTNEY HODGES BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Five Guys
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Jones County:

Jalepenos
4171 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Laurens County:

Company Supply Rotisserie Bistro
107 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Addington Place of Dublin (Food Service)
212 FAIRVIEW PARK DR DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Huddle House
1100 HILLCREST PKWY STE D DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Macon County:

Josie’s Restaurant
154 SPAULDING AVE MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

 

Monroe County:

Pruitt Health of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Ooh La La Catering
1652 OLD ATLANTA HWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Peach County:

Arby’s
2965 HIGHWAY 247 CONN. BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Central Kitchen
140 CANE RIVER DR BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Georgia Bob’s
140 CANE RIVER BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Zaxby’s
2972 GA-247 CONNECTOR HWY BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Captain D’s
301 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
212 N HIGHWAY 49 STE 400 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Zaxby’s
400 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Little Caesar’s
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Putnam County:

Pizza Hut
815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

 

Taylor County:

Ms. Julia’s
247 THOMASTON HWY PO BOX 162 BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

 

Twiggs County:

Jeffersonville Elementary School (Food Service)
878 BULLARD RD JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Twiggs County Head Start (Food Service)
12956 HWY 80 JEFFERSONVILLE, GA 31044
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

 

Upson County:

The Country Cupboard & Deli
603 SHORT E ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Subway
855 NORTH CHURCH ST THOMASTON, GA 30286
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

 

Washington County:

The Dairy Lane – Mobile Unit
839 S. HARRIS ST. SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 01-10-2020

The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-09-2020

Puebla’s Mexican Restaurant
123 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Twin City Country Club (Food Service)
1580 HWY 68 N TENNILLE, GA 31089
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2020

Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)
610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

 

Wheeler County:

Bridges of Hope V (Food Service)
71 S STUCKEY CHURCH RD ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2020

Helen’s Kitchen
215 W MAIN ST ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2020

