A few showers hang around Wednesday, before Thursday cold front

We are finally seeing an end to the rainfall of the past few days. While you will still need an umbrella as you head out Wednesday, you likely won’t need it all day.



Mostly cloudy skies will still hang around for many of us through the day, but temperatures will warm to the mid 70’s, for what will likely be the last time for a while. A few isolated showers are possible, mainly Wednesday afternoon.



By Thursday morning a cold front will push in across the southeast. This will finally bring an end to the rain and cloud cover for a couple of days.

This front will also drop the temperatures pretty quickly. This week our lows have been in the 60’s, but by Friday morning we will start our day in the 40’s!



While we get a break from rain for a few days, it returns on Saturday. We are expecting pockets of heavy rain through the day and evening on Saturday with the potential for a few thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front our temperatures return to normal for January in Middle Georgia. This means highs in the 50’s…until the really cold air moves in by Tuesday and we see our highs top out in the 40’s.

Get ready for the return of Old Man Winter!