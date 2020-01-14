Showers and a few storms hang around Tuesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A pesky stalled out frontal boundary will keep things warm and muggy in Middle Georgia as we head into the second day of the work week.

TODAY.

Much like yesterday, mostly cloudy conditions are expected with temperatures running in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected through the afternoon hours. Tonight, temperatures will be falling into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with a few light showers and a heavy mist persisting through the nighttime hours.

TOMORROW.

As the stationary front gets pulled a little further to the north tomorrow, our rain chances will go down but will not be zero. A few isolated showers are expected tomorrow with temperatures running in the middle 70’s during the afternoon before falling into the low 60’s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

A weak cold front will move through Thursday morning, bringing a few showers to the area. We will dry out a little on Thursday and Friday before rain chances increase with another frontal passage on Saturday. Behind that front temperatures will be returning to where they should be this time of year.

