915,000 mailers hope to increase Georgians registered to vote

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This month, the Voter Participation Center along with the Center for Voter Information plans to send nearly one million mailers to Georgians.

The mailers push to get both unregistered and underrepresented voters registered ahead of the 2020 elections.

- Advertisement -

Some of those mailers will go to Debra Presswood and the staff at Houston County Board of Elections.

“We actually received information that we would probably be receiving about 5,000 of them,” Presswood said.

Jessica Barba-Brown, chief executive officer for VPC, says the mailers help reach communities of color, unmarried women, and young voters.

VPC refers to the group as the “Rising American Electorate.”

“Unmarried women, people of color, and young people. This group moves 42% more [between presidential election years than people outside of the group],” Barba-Brown said.

She also calls the mailers “important.” Especially, following the purge of over 300,000 registered voters throughout the state.

However, Presswood says that receiving a mailer doesn’t always mean you aren’t registered.

“Sometimes it may be that the voter is registered, it’s just that they’re registered in their legal name whereas the list that they have attained has a different name on it,” Presswood said.

She offers the following advice for those skeptical about using the mailer.

“I would advise that each voter that receives this information from the Voter Participation Center check either the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to make sure that they are registered to vote, or they give us a call,” Presswood said.

The Houston County Board of Elections says that online registration is another option for those who want to make sure their registration is current. To register or check your status, click here.

It also says you can contact the Board of Elections Office directly if you have any questions.

CLOSER LOOK AT THE STATISTICS

Voter Participation Center says the following about the Georgia: