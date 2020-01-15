Georgia Public Library Service names Stephen Houser ‘Librarian of the Year’

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Public Library Service honored Twin Lakes Library System Director Stephen Houser as Librarian of the Year.

Community leaders along with Houser, gathered at the Mary Vinson Memorial Library to celebrate his accomplishments Thursday.

- Advertisement -

GPLS credits Houser for leading his library system through a public and political local-funding crisis.

With Houser’s leadership, the Twin Lakes system received a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (a grant given to only eight libraries nationally). The grant helps provide internet access to public spaces.

“Our library strives to deliver free access to its services to all community members, and this is part of our mission of connecting our resources to our patrons,” said Houser. “This grant allows us to be at the forefront of library services, especially in rural communities, while also adding value to taxpayer dollars by expanding the availability of the services that we already offer.”

Related Article: Baldwin County library system faces closure due to funding cut

Houser has served as director of Twin Lakes Library System since 2014.