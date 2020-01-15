Kids fighting cancer make music video for P. Diddy

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local 5-year-old fighting cancer along with a national organization wants to grab the attention of a-list celebrities.

Kyler Pike loves to watch YouTube videos and ride his hoverboard. He’s also been battling Leukemia since Thanksgiving of 2017.

- Advertisement -

“He also goes to counseling for PTSD from medical trauma,” said Ashley Pike, Kyler’s mom. “He goes to occupational therapy for weak fine-motor skills. He’s not doing any handwriting yet. He also goes to physical therapy. He’ll be 6 in May and we carry a stroller in our car because he can’t walk long distances.”

Kyler joined the group, FAM — Fighting All Monsters — an organization that includes kids fighting cancer nationwide.

FAM’s aims to draw unity and awareness.

“What we would like to do is bring more awareness to childhood cancer,” she said. “So more funds can go to it. Currently, only 4-percent of federal funding goes to childhood cancer research.”

Kyler and other FAM members have put together a video of kids dancing to Puff Daddy’s song, “Bad Boys for Life.” The organization plans to help raise awareness and encourage funding for research.

“We feel like reaching out to Puff Daddy, that he’s big enough to draw the attention to higher-level figures,” Pike said.

The kids and song speak for itself.

“We’re not going anywhere,” she said. “We’re an army. Us cancer families, we stick together and we’re not giving up.”

More information

For more information on FAM, click here. Here’s a link to the full FAM video.