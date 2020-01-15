7th Street Salvage and Middle Georgia Food Bank kicks off ‘Macon Love’ event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 7th Street Salvage and the Middle Georgia Food Bank kicked off its “Macon Love” event this week.

Both groups partnered to increase awareness of hunger and food security in Middle Georgia.

7th Street Salvage invites community members to bring donations to help support the cause.

Organizers ask donors to write down an encouraging note for placement in the window at 7th Street Salvage.

Event Details

The event will go until Valentine’s Day (February 14th, 2020)

After the event, notes will be given to the Middle Georgia Food Bank to pass out with the food.

Donation Items

Nonperishable Food Items

Self Care Items

Money

7th Street Salvage Address and Contact

located at 592 2nd Street in Macon

(478) 787-7584

