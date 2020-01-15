Showers and storms early Thursday give way to clear and cooler weather to end the week

We have seen a few showers across Middle Georgia this evening, but the best chance for showers and storms pushes in early Thursday.



A cold front is already moving across the southeast with heavy rain and a few strong storms. As the front approaches Middle Georgia it will continue to lose intensity. Even with the front weakening a bit, we are still expecting scattered showers and storms before 10am.

Behind the front we will start to see clearing skies and some much cooler temperatures. Breezy conditions will also set in but it shouldn’t be too gusty.

By Friday we will see plenty of sunshine and a few clouds. We will also get another hint of winter. Highs will top out in the middle 50’s with lows overnight returning to the 40’s.



By Saturday we will see the last of the heavy rain (at least for a while). This will come with a strong cold front that will clear out the rain and clouds by Sunday

Winter is back with a vengeance by the start of next week. Overnight lows drop from the 40’s to the 20’s within just a couple of days.

Rain stays out of Middle Georgia through much of next week as well.