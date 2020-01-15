Few showers today before heavy rain returns this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The stationary front that has hung around for the work week will finally get kicked out of our area overnight which will set us up for a mostly dry Thursday.

TODAY.

We are going to continue with the soupy conditions across Middle Georgia as warm and moist air flows in to our area. This will aid in shower development once again, but compared to the past couple of days, I expect much less rain coverage this afternoon. Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will top out in the middle 70’s across the area before falling into the lower 60’s overnight. We keep a few showers around during the nighttime hours, especially as a cold front begins to work through the area.

TOMORROW.

We will start off the morning with a few showers, but by the afternoon we will be clearing out temporarily. Under a partly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will warm into the low and middle 70’s. We stay dry during the overnight as well where temperatures are expected to fall into the low and middle 40’s for the first time in a handful of days.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

After a dry and partly sunny Friday, high pressure in the northeast will keep us in a “wedge” pattern for Saturday. As a cold front approaches from the west, a wedge pattern will take up shop. For us, that means a wet and dreary Saturday is on tap. Widespread showers are on tap as the front moves through. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50’s. By Sunday, the front will be well on it’s way and we dry out for an extended period. A big chill is on the way as well. By the middle of the next work week, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40’s while morning lows could fall into the lower 20’s. Get the winter clothes back out!

