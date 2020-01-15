PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Nutrition experts across Georgia were out at the National Fairgrounds to teach about food preparation and new equipment in schools. It was part of the seventh annual Equipment Academy.



“This is the only equipment Academy done through a school nutrition association at this present,” shared Cindy Ham, Chair of the Equipment Academy.

The mission of the academy is to better serve Georgia students.

“Directors coming into the program needed to have more information on the equipment that was available” explained president of the Georgia School Nutrition Association, Cheryl Jones. “And some of the new food items that were coming out at the time.”

The academy featured five classrooms with live demonstrations of food preparation and kitchen necessities.

“It’s a pizza conveyor oven that’s going to be really exciting,” voiced the President of the association.

Another kitchen item that sparked interest is called a Blast Chiller. It’s like an oven. But instead of heating up the food, it cools it down in a matter of minutes.

Hams says each county is in need of different things.

“It depends upon the county and what the county needs, their student population, and their demands,” explained Ham.

Ham adds that the most important thing their trying to do is please the students.

“Your students first, then your menu. What the students want, that drives your whole entire program.