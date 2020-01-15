Two men plead guilty to gun charges

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men caught breaking into vehicles plead guilty recently in court.

23-year-old Quenshon Travez Robinson and 23-year-old Deshae Amondai Floyd, plead guilty to one count conspiracy to receive and possess stolen firearms. Robinson plead guilty on January 7, and Floyd plead guilty on January 10.

- Advertisement -

Robinson and Floyd admitted that they broke into multiple cars last February. The men were caught with two stolen pistols and ammunition. At the time, Robinson was serving five years’ probation for Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree under the First Offender Act, and Floyd was serving ten years’ probation for Cruelty to Children in the Second Degree under the First Offender Act.



Both men will be sentenced April 1.

They face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.