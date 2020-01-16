Construction on I-16/I-75 project starts up again next week, expect lane closures and more

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the holidays over, Georgia Department of Transportation construction crews are getting back to work on I-16/I-75 interchange project. Which means Middle Georgia drivers will see lane closures and traffic shifts soon.

According to a press release from GDOT, starting January 21st at 9 p.m, crews will be shifting traffic onto the newly-constructed pavement for the Hardeman Avenue off-ramp (exit 164) from I-75 South.

At the same time, Spring Street’s right lane to the on-ramp loop for I-16 West will close. Traffic will be relocated to the new temporary left turning lane for the I-16 West on-ramp. According to GDOT, this change will be in effect until further notice. Signage and message boards will be in place to alert drivers in advance.

GDOT also announced other long term closures for the project. They include: