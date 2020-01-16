67-year-old man in hospital after being shot in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 67-year-old man is in stable condition at Medical Center, Navicent Health after being shot Thursday night in west Macon.

Bibb County deputies say it happened just after 8:30 in the 600 block of Villa Esta Avenue.

Deputies say the victim, who was shot in the groin, told them “multiple male subjects” approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded money from him.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.