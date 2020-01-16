BCSO arrests more than 20 in ‘Operation Extended Stay’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A west Macon drug operation ends with more than 20 people in jail.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says ‘Operation Extended Stay’ started last year after the Sheriff’s Office received more than 100 complaints between January and August.

- Advertisement -

The complaints were about drugs, suspicious activity, sex offenses around hotels in that area.

Davis says the operation began in June, as they seized meth, heroin, marijuana, and crack cocaine for a total street value of about $325,000.

Davis says they plan to move those arrested into “extended stay jails and prisons”.