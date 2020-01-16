Cat of the Week: Poe

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a four month old kitten named Poe!

Poe is a gorgeous kitten that is looking for his forever home. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, says that Poe is a sweet boy that can be a ball of energy so a family with young kids would be great for him.

If you’re interested in adopting Poe or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!