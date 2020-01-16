Deputies catch suspect after day-long search

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies arrest a man after speeding away from a traffic stop.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was sitting on I-16 Wednesday, using his radar on passing vehicles. According to the deputy, a white Ford Taurus driving east on I-16 was clocked at 103 mph.

The deputy then pulled over the car near mile marker 47. The front passenger jumped out of the car with his hands up, and the driver sped off. The passenger was detained and a look-out was placed on the Taurus.

About 20 minutes later, deputies found the Taurus parked in the woods on Hillbridge Road near Highway 338. The vehicle’s brakes were still smoking and a search began for the driver. During the search, the driver was identified as Leon Timothy Bush. The Sheriff’s Office put out an extensive search for Bush using K-9 dogs from Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, and a GSP helicopter. After several hours, the search was called off.



Later the same day, citizens in the area started calling 911 with about a suspicious male. Before deputies could locate the suspicious person, he fled back into the woods. At that time, a perimeter was set up and shortly after, Bush walked out on his own will and was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and charged with speeding and fleeing.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and State Probation for their help in the search.