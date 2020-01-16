Dry and cooler weather Friday, rain returns this weekend

Rain has finally ended in Middle Georgia for at least a 36 hour period. Clouds, however, are sticking around through the evening and into Friday.



A cold front is on the way through the weekend. This will bring a chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday.

Behind the front we will see a quick clearing of clouds and rain. This clearing will start on Sunday afternoon and by Sunday night clear and cold conditions will be here to stay for a while.



If you have been missing the winter, next week brings it back in full force. Dry air will allow us to fall into the 20’s and 30’s through much of next week.



Not only will our low temperatures be impressively cold, our high temperatures through much of next week stay well below normal.

At least we keep the sunshine most of next week. Heads up though, tracking more rain by next weekend as well!