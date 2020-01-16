Dry end to work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – We finally get a weather pattern change starting today, but it is temporary as more rain is on the way Saturday.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

After starting the morning off with isolated showers, rain coverage will decrease as we head into the afternoon. Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will once again top out in the low to middle 70’s. For the first time in a week, overnight temperatures will return to the 40’s under a partly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

Our Friday weather is going to be the best weather we have dealt with all week long. High pressure in the northeast will send a dry and cooler air mass our way, and that means you can expect a lot of sunshine tomorrow afternoon as well as temperatures topping out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. We stay dry for the final day of the work week, but clouds will begin to roll in late ahead of our next cold front on Saturday.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Another cold front will sweep through the area on Saturday bringing scattered showers to the area. Behind that front is where we see big changes. Temperatures to start next week will be running below average. On Tuesday, we will start the day off in the middle 20’s and will struggle to make it out of the 40’s during the afternoon. No moisture will be present so there is zero threat of any winter precipitation.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.)