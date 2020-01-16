Dublin VA welcomes pastor, former U.S. Marine to celebrate MLK

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Martin Luther king Jr. Day is on Monday but the Dublin V.A. has decided to celebrate early.

The Carl Vinson V.A Medical Center commemorated the late Dr. King with a special presentation by Reverend Tyrone Timmons.

The facility’s diversity advisory council equipped attending veterans with refreshment as they listened and learned about King’s work and legacy.

Reverend Timmons from Brunswick Georgia says he is honored to be in Dublin speaking on an icon of the civil rights movement.

“He stood for quality, he stood for justice,” said Pastor Timmons. “He stood for us to be inclusive not exclusive. So when you have somebody with that much Dedication, with that much love for his fellow man, and gave his all to the point to where he sacrificed his life. I mean we should celebrate somebody just as great as that.”