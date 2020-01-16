Flu numbers triple in comparison to last season

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The flu is hitting Georgia harder this season compared to last.

According to data provided by Georgia’s Department of Public Health, flu-related illnesses and deaths are significantly higher.

- Advertisement -

The latest report from DPH shows flu numbers are more than triple what they were this time last year.

From the end of September 2018 until January 2019, there were 1252 influenza-positive tests reported by clinical labs in the state. A year later that number is 3882.

2019-2020 flu season

There have also been 17 more deaths in the 2019-2020 flu season than there were in 2018-2019.

Dr. John Wood, the Medical Director of Emergency Center at the Medical Center of Navicent Health, says weather plays a role some might not consider.

“From the standpoint not necessarily from the temperatures outside, but when it’s rainy like it has been, people tend to stay inside more, congregate around other people more, as compared to getting outside. So, when you get more people together in flu season, there is more opportunity to transmit the disease,” Dr. Wood said.

Dr. Wood recommends getting the flu shot if you haven’t already. He says while the shot isn’t sure proof, it can reduce the amount of time of your flu-related symptoms.