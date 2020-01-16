Houston County Special Olympics kicks off at Veterans High School

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County High School kicked off its Special Winter Olympics Thursday at Veterans High School.
Children from all grades competed in various activities and sports.
Special Olympics Georgia has more than 26,000 athletes with nearly 600 participants in Houston County.
Special Olympics Georgia serves athletes with intellectual disabilities in more than 180 programs in 121 counties.
Event Details
- The Houston County Special Olympics happens Jan. 16 and 17 in the Veterans High School gymnasium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Elementary students will compete on Jan. 16, and middle school and high school students will compete on Jan. 17.
- Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. on both days. Winter Special Olympics include five-on-five basketball, team skills, and individual skills.