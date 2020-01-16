It’s the Law: War powers and impeachment trial

Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC's Shelby Coates for our weekly segment "It's the Law."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

Lawmakers are busy in Washington DC tackling two historic constitutional issues.

Some of those matters include a revised version of the war powers resolution when it comes to President Trump taking further military action against Iran.

Additionally, Chief Justice John Roberts takes his place as judge in preparation for the third presidential impeachment trial in American history.