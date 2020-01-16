Man dies during altercation at Monroe County Jail

Deputies arrested Joshua Marshall for Family Violence Battery and transported him to the Monroe County Jail.

FORSYTH Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a man died while in custody Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Pioneer Trail in Jackson just before 8:00 Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

Deputies arrested Joshua Marshall for Family Violence Battery and transported him to the Monroe County Jail.

According to the news release, during the booking process at the jail there was an altercation between Marshall and jail employees. During the altercation, Marshall became unresponsive.

Marshall was transported to the Monroe County Hospital where he later died.

The GBI is investigating, per the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Policy.